Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $4.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. 1,077,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.