Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 233,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.