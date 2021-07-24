Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 701,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

