AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.