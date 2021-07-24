Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.21.

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

