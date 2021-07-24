Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

TSE AC opened at C$25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

