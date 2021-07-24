Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.30.

Air Canada stock opened at C$25.11 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

