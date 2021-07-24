Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

Airbnb stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock valued at $449,159,369. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.