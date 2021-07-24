Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 90.7% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 46.2% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

