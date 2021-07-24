Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

