Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $163.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.57 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $141.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $686.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

ALRM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,804. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,054.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

