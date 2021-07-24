Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.89 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $80.89 million and $2.65 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $285.14 or 0.00833490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

