Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $269.16

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $269.16, but opened at $279.66. Alexander’s shares last traded at $277.05, with a volume of 9 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alexander’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

