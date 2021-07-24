Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.53. 25,539,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.