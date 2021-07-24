Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $676.64.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Align Technology by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $638.28. The stock had a trading volume of 412,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,543. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $605.08. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

