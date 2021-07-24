Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of ABTX stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $712.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
