Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $712.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

