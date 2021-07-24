Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $230.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.74. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

