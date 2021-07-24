Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$45.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

