Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $91.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,660.30. 2,075,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,438.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,667.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

