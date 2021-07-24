Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. 167,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.