Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 725,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,387. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.