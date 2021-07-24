Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report sales of $458.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.00 million and the highest is $458.20 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

