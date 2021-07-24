Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 129,603 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

