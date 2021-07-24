Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,966 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $100,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

