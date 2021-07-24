Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.27 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.04 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.