Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 88,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $273,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,656.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

