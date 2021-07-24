AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.23. 344,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,877. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AMC Networks by 950.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

