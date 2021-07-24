AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $56.54

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.54, but opened at $54.19. AMC Networks shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 86 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

