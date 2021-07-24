Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.00. 186,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.22. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $212.99 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

