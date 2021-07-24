Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Amedisys worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.99 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.22.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

