American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.