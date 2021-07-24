American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

