American Campus Communities (ACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

