American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Electric Power also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.63.

AEP traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,348. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

