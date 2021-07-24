American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.56. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.02. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

