American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.68.

AMH opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.