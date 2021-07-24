American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

