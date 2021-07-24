Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 50,309 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

EWBC stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

