Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ovintiv by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $27.35 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

