Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $27.18 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of Badger Meter worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BMI opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

