Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT opened at $257.77 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.14.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

