Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 31,547 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.80% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

