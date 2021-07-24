Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after buying an additional 483,060 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $39,758,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $121.31 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

