Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

NYSE CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.