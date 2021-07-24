Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

