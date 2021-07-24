Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $104,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

