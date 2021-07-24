Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $121,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

NYSEARCA:UMAY opened at $28.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.