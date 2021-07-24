Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $96,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

