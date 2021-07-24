Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $97,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.