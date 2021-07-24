Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 506 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.